2020 RAM 2500
BIGHORN
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
109,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10190046
- Stock #: RAM2500
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL5LG307969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
