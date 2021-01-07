Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

33,432 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,432KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6604946
  Stock #: (14) Bluetooth, cruise, heated seats
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP114105

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,432 KM

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

 

2020 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan.  1.8L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, crusie, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, large display screen, toyota safety sense, steel wheels & hubcaps.

 

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

