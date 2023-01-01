Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

21,500 KM

Details Description Features

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-634-1940

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Steele Auto Group

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

506-634-1940

  1. 10078575
  2. 10078575
  3. 10078575
  4. 10078575
  5. 10078575
  6. 10078575
  7. 10078575
  8. 10078575
  9. 10078575
  10. 10078575
  11. 10078575
  12. 10078575
  13. 10078575
  14. 10078575
  15. 10078575
  16. 10078575
  17. 10078575
  18. 10078575
  19. 10078575
  20. 10078575
  21. 10078575
  22. 10078575
  23. 10078575
  24. 10078575
  25. 10078575
  26. 10078575
Contact Seller

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10078575
  • Stock #: N939125A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Platinum 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Ford Explorer P...
 21,500 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 78,000 KM
$59,990 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 29,000 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

TriStar Mercedes-Benz

368 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2J 2C4

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-1940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory