2023 GMC Yukon
AT4
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
Used
26,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKL7PR437130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
Call Dealer
506-672-XXXX(click to show)
