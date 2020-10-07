2015 Ford Edge

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Tires: P245/55R19 AS BSW
Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) driver memory setting 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver-configurable 4.2 LCD displays in cluster 8 LCD touch-screen in centre stack media hub w/2 USB ports SD card reader auxiliary input jack and 5-way controls located on steering wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
