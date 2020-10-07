2016 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

