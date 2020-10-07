2016 Ford Focus

AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
