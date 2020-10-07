Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

23,888 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6201069
  Stock #: 20-0959B
  VIN: KMHCT5AE7GU241824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Body-colored door handles
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Light tinted glass
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat including height adjustment

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

