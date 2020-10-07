2016 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Body-colored door handles Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Light tinted glass Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Fixed interval wipers 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Black Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster Grille w/Chrome Bar Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat including height adjustment

