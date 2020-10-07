Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

46,512 KM

Details Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Titanium

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

46,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6191355
  • Stock #: 20-0677A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC180767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW
and Cross Traffic Alert
6-Way Passenger Seat
Wheels: 17 Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down and recline w/manual lumbar) 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BLIS Blind Spot
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start lock and unlock for vehicle schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle locate parked vehicle check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

