2018 Ford EcoSport

Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Automatic Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Systems Monitor

Roof Rack Rails Only

Black Bodyside Cladding

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Conventional Rear Cargo Access

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag

Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater

Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW

and Cross Traffic Alert

6-Way Passenger Seat

Wheels: 17 Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down and recline w/manual lumbar) 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

BLIS Blind Spot