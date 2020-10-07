Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

32,789 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6191331
  • Stock #: 20-0937A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD3JUA00884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start lock/unlock vehicle schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle locate parked vehicle review approximate odometer reading and fuel level Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices Note: SYNC Connect includes service f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Corey Ford

2017 Toyota Highland...
 93,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma
 76,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE
 43,476 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory