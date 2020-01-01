Menu
2018 Ford F-150

53,813 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6234426
  • Stock #: 20-0961A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E58JFB35311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

