2018 Ford F-150

91,007 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

91,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6234432
  • Stock #: 20-1028A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP9JFD63492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-1028A
  • Mileage 91,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-XXXX

506-328-8828

