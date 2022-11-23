Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

33,200 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

33,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9398224
  Stock #: 22-0880A
  VIN: 3FA6P0HDXJR282569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0880A
  • Mileage 33,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

