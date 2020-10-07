2019 Ford Fusion

Safety
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets
Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.