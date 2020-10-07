2019 Ford Fusion

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Door Mirrors

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat

KEYPAD

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Wing Spoiler

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Tires: 235/45R18

FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets

Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material