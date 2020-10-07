Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

33,835 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

33,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6191322
  • Stock #: 20-0834A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR227096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Door Mirrors
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Wing Spoiler
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Tires: 235/45R18
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 18 Premium-Painted Aluminum -inc: With magnetic painted pockets
Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way power lumbar
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Apple CarPlay compatibility Android Auto compatibility 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Corey Ford

2017 Toyota Highland...
 93,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma
 76,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE
 43,476 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory