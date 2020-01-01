Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

4,984 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6234444
  • Stock #: 20-1027A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FHXKLA99718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Analog Display
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

