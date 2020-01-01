2019 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest Analog Display Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.