Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

77,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6201063
  • Stock #: 20-0991A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT0KN791529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Grille
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Hemi Badge
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Blind Spot
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Google Android Auto
5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
USB Mobile Projection
Apple CarPlay Capable
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
12 Touchscreen
Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum w/Painted Pockets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Remote Engine Start and Air Suspension
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage RamBin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Look Ov...
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Corey Ford

2020 Ford Mustang
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Titan...
 215,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport T...
 46,512 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory