Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer GPS Navigation Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Chrome Grille Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Hemi Badge Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder ABS and Driveline Traction Control Chrome rear step bumper Spray-in Bed Liner Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column SIRIUSXM Traffic Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Power Rear Window w/Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Blind Spot Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Rear Collision Warning Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Google Android Auto 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription USB Mobile Projection Apple CarPlay Capable 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription Disassociated Touchscreen Display Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support 12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Smart Device Remote Engine Start Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 12 Touchscreen Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum w/Painted Pockets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Remote Engine Start and Air Suspension Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage RamBin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Look Ov... Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

