Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Dune for sale in Woodstock, NB

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

0 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Dune

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

  1. 1704900046
  2. 1704900046
  3. 1704900046
  4. 1704900046
  5. 1704900046
  6. 1704900046
  7. 1704900046
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 3VWTDAAT8KM502686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-0654A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Corey Ford

Used 2022 Ford Transit for sale in Woodstock, NB
2022 Ford Transit 20,500 KM $60,900 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Beetle