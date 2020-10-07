Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

9,889 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

  1. 6191307
  2. 6191307
  3. 6191307
  4. 6191307
  5. 6191307
  6. 6191307
  7. 6191307
  8. 6191307
  9. 6191307
  10. 6191307
  11. 6191307
  12. 6191307
  13. 6191307
  14. 6191307
  15. 6191307
  16. 6191307
  17. 6191307
  18. 6191307
  19. 6191307
  20. 6191307
  21. 6191307
  22. 6191307
  23. 6191307
  24. 6191307
  25. 6191307
  26. 6191307
  27. 6191307
  28. 6191307
  29. 6191307
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6191307
  • Stock #: 20-0675A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96LUA00483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,889 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a demo unit. ?Ple

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Roof Rack Rails Only
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
2-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Tires: 225/55R19 99H A/S BSW -inc: mini spare
Wheels: 19 Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Tarnished Pnt
Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats -inc: mini-perforation 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) w/memory and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft up/down recline)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Corey Ford

2018 Ford F-150
 24,136 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKX Sel...
 52,637 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang
 8,031 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory