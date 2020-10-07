Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

1 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6191376
  • Stock #: 20-0995A
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH3L5148325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Black grille
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Body-colored door handles
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Center Armrest
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Adjustable rear head restraints
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Wheels w/Locks
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Turbo/Supercharger Boost Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-XXXX

