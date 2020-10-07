2020 Ford Mustang

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Illuminated locking glove box
Body-colored door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Adjustable rear head restraints
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Turbo/Supercharger Boost Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.