Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford Transit for sale in Woodstock, NB

2022 Ford Transit

20,500 KM

Details Features

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Transit

Location

Corey Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

  1. 1700593489
  2. 1700593489
  3. 1700593489
  4. 1700593489
  5. 1700593490
  6. 1700593490
  7. 1700593489
  8. 1700593489
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR2XG7NKA29438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Corey Ford

Used 2022 Ford Transit for sale in Woodstock, NB
2022 Ford Transit 20,500 KM $66,900 + tax & lic

Email Corey Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corey Ford

Corey Ford

Primary

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

Call Dealer

506-328-XXXX

(click to show)

506-328-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

Corey Ford

506-328-8828

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Transit