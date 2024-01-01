Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in the sleek and sporty 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line, now available at Legacy Motors Ford! This Agate Black SUV boasts a powerful 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a thrilling and confident ride. Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.</p><p>The Escape ST-Line is packed with advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected on the go with the built-in WiFi hotspot and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make the Escape ST-Line shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the confidence of all-wheel drive, perfect for Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy luxurious comfort on even the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Stay aware of your surroundings with the help of advanced safety features.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Start:</strong> Skip the fumbling and enjoy the ease of keyless access and ignition.</li><li><strong>WiFi Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with a built-in WiFi hotspot, perfect for passengers and work on the road.</li></ul><p>Visit Legacy Motors Ford today and experience the thrill of driving the 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Legacy Motors Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

Used
VIN 1FMCU9MN7RUB16101

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Get ready to turn heads in the sleek and sporty 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line, now available at Legacy Motors Ford! This Agate Black SUV boasts a powerful 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a thrilling and confident ride. Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.

The Escape ST-Line is packed with advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected on the go with the built-in WiFi hotspot and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start.

Here are 5 features that truly make the Escape ST-Line shine:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of all-wheel drive, perfect for Canadian winters.
  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy luxurious comfort on even the coldest days.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings with the help of advanced safety features.
  • Keyless Entry and Start: Skip the fumbling and enjoy the ease of keyless access and ignition.
  • WiFi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in WiFi hotspot, perfect for passengers and work on the road.

Visit Legacy Motors Ford today and experience the thrill of driving the 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

