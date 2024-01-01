$42,794+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line
Location
Legacy Motors Ford
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
506-328-8828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in the sleek and sporty 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line, now available at Legacy Motors Ford! This Agate Black SUV boasts a powerful 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a thrilling and confident ride. Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
The Escape ST-Line is packed with advanced safety features, including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Stay connected on the go with the built-in WiFi hotspot and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start.
Here are 5 features that truly make the Escape ST-Line shine:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of all-wheel drive, perfect for Canadian winters.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy luxurious comfort on even the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of your surroundings with the help of advanced safety features.
- Keyless Entry and Start: Skip the fumbling and enjoy the ease of keyless access and ignition.
- WiFi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in WiFi hotspot, perfect for passengers and work on the road.
Visit Legacy Motors Ford today and experience the thrill of driving the 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for yourself!
506-328-8828