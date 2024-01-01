Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer the open road with this stunning 2024 Ford Escape Active from Legacy Motors Ford. This sleek SUV, finished in an elegant Iconic Silver, combines modern style with a rugged, capable heart. Its 3-cylinder engine provides a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system ensures youre prepared for any weather condition.</p><p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a comfortable and well-appointed interior. The Active trim adds a sporty touch with its unique styling and features. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel on those chilly mornings, and stay safe with the advanced driver-assist features like blind spot monitoring and automatic headlights.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Escape Active truly stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Go anywhere, anytime, with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy cozy warmth on even the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing this system alerts you to potential hazards.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Stay safe and see clearly with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Escape with the push of a button for effortless convenience.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2024 Ford Escape

$39,819

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

Active

2024 Ford Escape

Active

Legacy Motors Ford

336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5

506-328-8828

$39,819

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FMCU9GN7RUB30639

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0469-512
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2024 Ford Escape