2024 Ford Escape
Legacy Motors Ford
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
506-328-8828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0469-512
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the open road with this stunning 2024 Ford Escape Active from Legacy Motors Ford. This sleek SUV, finished in an elegant Iconic Silver, combines modern style with a rugged, capable heart. Its 3-cylinder engine provides a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system ensures you're prepared for any weather condition.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a comfortable and well-appointed interior. The Active trim adds a sporty touch with its unique styling and features. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel on those chilly mornings, and stay safe with the advanced driver-assist features like blind spot monitoring and automatic headlights.
Here are five features that make this Escape Active truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Go anywhere, anytime, with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy cozy warmth on even the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing this system alerts you to potential hazards.
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and see clearly with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Escape with the push of a button for effortless convenience.
