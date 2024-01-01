$40,144+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line
Location
Legacy Motors Ford
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
506-328-8828
$40,144
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that turns heads? Look no further than the 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line at Legacy Motors Ford. This sleek, white crossover boasts an athletic design that reflects its sporty spirit. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling Canadian roads year-round.
The ST-Line trim adds aggressive styling elements inside and out, including a unique grille, sport-tuned suspension, and blacked-out accents. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with heated seats and steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly mornings.
Here are five features that truly set the 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line apart:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the wheel even on the coldest days.
- Sport-Tuned Suspension: Experience a thrilling ride with precise handling.
- Unique ST-Line Styling: Stand out from the crowd with a bold, sporty look.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on your daily commute.
Visit Legacy Motors Ford today to experience the 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for yourself.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
