2025 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
Legacy Motors Ford
336 Connell Street, Woodstock, NB E7M 6B5
506-328-8828
Used
16,807KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN8SEC24317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,807 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
68-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
1395.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
