$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE
Location
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
709-240-1995
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9480888
- VIN: 1GTV2UEH3EZ214991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3