2014 GMC Sierra 1500

92,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9480888
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEH3EZ214991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

