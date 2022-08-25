Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

95,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

AWD 4DR LT

AWD 4DR LT

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005674
  • VIN: 2GNFLFE31G6252436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

