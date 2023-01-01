$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2016 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10357644
- VIN: KNDJP3A56G7864404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
