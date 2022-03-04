2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$155,000 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497714

8497714 VIN: 8BNBF4CC5GE125349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 3-door

Mileage 20,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.