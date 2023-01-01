Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Micra

95,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193190
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP2GL247683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart

2016 Nissan Micra 4d...
 95,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 100,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX Pr...
 71,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Call Dealer

709-240-XXXX

(click to show)

709-240-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory