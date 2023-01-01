$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
Location
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10193190
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP2GL247683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3