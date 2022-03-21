$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2017 Kia Sorento
2017 Kia Sorento
AWD 4DR LX
Location
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
709-240-1995
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8952025
- VIN: 5XYPGDA35HG228561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3