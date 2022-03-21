Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

95,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

AWD 4DR LX

Location

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8952025
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA35HG228561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

