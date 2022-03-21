Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

55,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE LTD

SE LTD

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822384
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0HU604184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

