2017 Nissan Versa Note

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Location

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275702
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0HL366139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-XXXX

709-240-1995

