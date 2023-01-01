$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2017 Nissan Versa Note
2017 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Location
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
709-240-1995
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10275702
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP0HL366139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3