2017 Toyota Corolla

44,000 KM

Details Features

$20,349

+ tax & licensing
$20,349

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CVT SE

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CVT SE

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,349

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9570994
  VIN: 2T1BURHE9HC888637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

