2018 Buick Encore

51,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Sport Touring

2018 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Sport Touring

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205939
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SB8JB661764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

