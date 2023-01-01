Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

56,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9466899
  • VIN: KL4CJASB7JB661281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart

2017 Kia Soul EX+
 87,000 KM
$18,349 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 73,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus 4DR ...
 155,000 KM
$3,750 + tax & lic

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Call Dealer

709-240-XXXX

(click to show)

709-240-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory