$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD
Location
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
709-240-1995
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9492628
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7209046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3