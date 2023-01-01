Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

54,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492628
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7209046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

