2018 Chevrolet Malibu

93,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

LT

Location

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409102
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8JF232465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

