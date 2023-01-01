Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM

Location

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

81,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9504451
  • VIN: 1GCVKPECXJZ152070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-XXXX

709-240-1995

