$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn Auto LT
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn Auto LT
Location
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
709-240-1995
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1JD5SH2J4108048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart
2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT 80,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX 114,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto LX 95,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Kelligrews Auto Mart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
Call Dealer
709-240-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2018 Chevrolet Sonic