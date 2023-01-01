$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AUTO
Location
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069461
- VIN: JM1BN1V72J1156865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
