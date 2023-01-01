Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

45,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069461
  • VIN: JM1BN1V72J1156865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

