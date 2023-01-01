Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

100,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189989
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9KU865980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart

2021 Kia Forte EX Pr...
 71,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 83,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 95,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Call Dealer

709-240-XXXX

(click to show)

709-240-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory