Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

68,000 KM

Details Features

$25,349

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,349

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,349

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990458
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA6KU259806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart

2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 68,000 KM
$25,349 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento AWD...
 95,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 88,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Call Dealer

709-240-XXXX

(click to show)

709-240-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory