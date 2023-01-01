2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10038411

10038411 VIN: KM8J3CAL9KU955893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.