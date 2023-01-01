Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

70,000 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

GS

GS

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10509792
  • VIN: JM1DKDC79K1409753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

