Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

48,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelligrews Auto Mart

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

SE

Location

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

709-240-1995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291607
  • VIN: JA4AT4AAXLZ600867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart

2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 90,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna LE
 72,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX
 66,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

Kelligrews Auto Mart

787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3

Call Dealer

709-240-XXXX

(click to show)

709-240-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory