$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kelligrews Auto Mart
709-240-1995
2021 Hyundai Venue
2021 Hyundai Venue
Essential IVT
Location
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3
709-240-1995
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9209050
- VIN: KMHRB8A33MU117946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelligrews Auto Mart
Kelligrews Auto Mart
787 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South, NL A1X 3G3