Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,105KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4383210
  • Stock #: KS239AB
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET6EKE15138
Exterior Colour
Vermillion Red
Interior Colour
Steel Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6H6
(709) 637-1000
1 (855) 866-9839

JUST TRADED..Pics coming shortly.

Warranty is Available.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 116,901 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa SV
 93,184 KM
$6,477 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic EX-...
 127,269 KM
$5,025 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

709-637-XXXX

(click to show)

709-637-1000

Send A Message