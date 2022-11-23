Menu
2014 Honda Civic

132,550 KM

Details Description

$13,333

+ tax & licensing
$13,333

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$13,333

+ taxes & licensing

132,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9418663
  • Stock #: N106501A-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Recent Arrival!Crystal Black Pearl 2014 Honda Civic LX FUEL SIPPER FULL STEELE INSPECTION WINTER READY FWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 15" x 6.5J Steel w/Covers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

