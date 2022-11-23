Menu
2014 Honda Civic

213,214 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9442917
  Stock #: N100179A-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Recent Arrival!Silver 2014 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC*Market Value Pricing*, Cloth.Reviews:* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
