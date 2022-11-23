$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881
2014 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9442917
- Stock #: N100179A-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Recent Arrival!Silver 2014 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC*Market Value Pricing*, Cloth.Reviews:* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isnt the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civics generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.