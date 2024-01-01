Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2014 Toyota RAV4

72,000 KM

Details Description

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Used
72,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV9EW211080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

