$18,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Used
72,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV9EW211080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fairway Honda
