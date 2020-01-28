Menu
2015 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1 Hemlock Road, Corner Brook, NL A2H 3C7

709-639-3093

$7,050

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,515KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565388
  • Stock #: 20186A
  • VIN: KL8CD6S92FC788120
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Parkway Hyundai
1 Hemlock Road
Corner Brook A2H-6C3
(709) 639-3093
1 (866) 639-3093

This a great little affordable vehicle! Comes with an 85 Point Inspection and ready for the road! For more information call 709 639 3093 or visit Parkway Hyundai and ask for a Sales Consultant.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag

